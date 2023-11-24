MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed Friday afternoon outside a hardware store.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the incident happened just before 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware. The victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three people. He then crawled to the door of the hardware store where employees found him and called 911.

One of the suspects was wearing all black clothing; another was wearing a white hoodie and black pants, and the third suspect was wearing a black sports jacket with white sleeves, according to investigators.

All three suspects were last seen running toward the Mapco on Old Fort Parkway.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 or send tips via the P3 Global Intel Mobile App.