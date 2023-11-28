CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects accused of “brutally attacking and stabbing” a man outside a hardware store were taken into custody Tuesday following a pursuit in Clarksville.

The alleged assault happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware along Old Fort Parkway, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officials said the victim was beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Employees called 911 after the victim reportedly crawled to the door of the hardware store. However, the three suspects had already fled the scene by the time police arrived, sparking a search effort that spanned multiple days.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 28, automatic license plate reader (ALPR) technology reportedly helped Murfreesboro Police track the three suspects to a location multiple counties away in Clarksville.

“Our Crime Data Analysts in our Real Time Crime Center were instrumental in appending these three individuals,” said Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “The vehicle was tracked on ALPR hits in Clarksville and CPD was notified.”

Officials said the suspects tried to evade Clarksville Police, leading officers on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. However, authorities were able to take two of the suspects into custody. The third suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police have not identified the suspects, two of which are juveniles.

The adult male is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges, and the juveniles will be taken to the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Center where juvenile petitions for first degree murder will be served.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, authorities said the victim was in critical but stable condition.