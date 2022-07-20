MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are working to identify three persons of interest in theft cases over the weekend in Murfreesboro.

Police said the thefts occurred at Lowe’s and Target on Old Fort Parkway.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Shoplifting suspects (Murfreesboro Police Department)

According to a release, nearly $1,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from Lowe’s on July 16. A Dyson vacuum and iRobot vacuum, worth $1,099.99, were stolen from Target the same day, Murfreesboro police reported.

A white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was used as the getaway vehicle in the two incidents, according to police.

Detectives would like to question the two men and one woman in images released by Murfreesboro police to see if they had any involvement in the thefts.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.