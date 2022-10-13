MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men accused of breaking into cars Sunday morning in Murfreesboro were arrested on auto burglary, weapon and drug charges.

According to police, an officer saw three men dressed in dark clothing, carrying backpacks and a large trash bag full of items, rummaging through a gold Ford F-150 pickup truck at the North Campus Apartments just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the men took off running while the other two remained on scene.

Another responding officer found the man, identified as 23-year-old Keontae McGowan, at the Nottingham Apartments on Gunnerson Avenue. The officer chased McGowan on foot and saw what appeared to be a gun in his hand. As McGowan was taken into custody, the officer found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine on the ground next to him, according to police.

Police said McGowan has since been charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, evading arrest, violation of an order of protection and an outstanding warrant for domestic assault.

The two other men, identified as 33-year-old Brantouris Glenn and 31-year-old Edrick Brooks, were also arrested.

Keontae McGowan (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Edrick Brooks (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Brantouris Glenn (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said Brooks tried to reach into his pocket twice while officers tried to pat him down. Officers then found a 9mm handgun and a magazine in his pocket. Three bags of crack and powder cocaine also fell out of Brooks’ pocket. More crack cocaine and a marijuana cigarette were found with Brooks as he was booked into jail. He has since been charged with auto burglary, felony possession and simple possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Brooks also reportedly had two outstanding warrants for domestic assault and vandalism.

Glenn was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and additional charges are pending, according to police.

McGowan is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $31,000 bond; a hearing is set for Dec. 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Brooks was released on $17,000 bond and has a hearing set for Dec. 13.

Glenn is being held without bond and has two upcoming hearings.