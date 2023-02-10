MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of NW Broad Street near Florence Road just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Murfreesboro police say the crash involved a Dodge Charger and a box truck. The preliminary investigation has revealed the box truck was trying to turn when it was hit by the Charger.

Witnesses have indicated to police the Charger was speeding at the time of the crash, so officers are now investigating to see if speeding was a factor.

Both drivers have been airlifted to the hospital, but there is no update on their conditions at this time.

Inbound traffic is being rerouted onto Florence Road, and outbound traffic is moving slowly through the area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes at this time.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.