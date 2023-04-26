MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for two burglars who allegedly broke into a smoke shop.

According to police, during the early morning hours of Monday, April 17 a man was seen entering the Galaxy Vape store on S. Church Street through an unlocked front door. He stole several items from the store and left a short time later, running toward the area of Barfield Animal Clinic.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they did not see any signs of forced entry, but found merchandise on the floor throughout the business. Investigators found two bongs, one of them broken, and several empty CBD and vape boxes in a nearby parking lot.

Two days later, the same man is believed to have returned to the store with another person. This time, the two suspects reportedly used a hatchet to break the glass on the door to get inside and were only inside the store for about one minute. They left crossing S. Church Street, according to investigators.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Williams Pullias at 629-201-5640 or email 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.