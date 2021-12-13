MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Rutherford County students are facing charges after allegedly making school threats.

The two were charged Monday after authorities say they threatened students on social media.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a Blackman Middle School student sent out messages on Snapchat directed to a group of fellow students.

Another middle school student was charged with making a threat toward Riverdale High School. Authorities did not say if the student also attended Riverdale.

“Detectives determined the threat was made to settle a social dispute and there was never a real threat to harm any students at Riverdale High School,” said Detective Will Pinson.

The two students will be taken to juvenile court. In addition, Rutherford County Schools’ spokesman James Evans said the students also face disciplinary action from the school system.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with the sheriff’s office and their quick response to investigate and resolve these non-credible but inappropriate social media comments made by students,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We also encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media and report any inappropriate messages directly to the school administration or law enforcement so we can intervene and respond immediately.”