MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Murfreesboro are urging drivers to look twice for motorcycles after two crashes that occurred just days apart resulted in motorcyclists sustaining serious injuries.

The first crash was reported at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road on Friday, June 30.

In this incident, the 16-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was at a stop sign and drove into the path of a motorcycle that was attempting to cross Veterans Parkway. The 54-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was last known to be in critical condition.

Investigators with the Murfreesboro Police Department are working to determine if the teen’s vision was obstructed by a utility truck, which was parked at the intersection at the time.

Two days later, on July 2, officers responded to another crash involving a motorcycle on New Salem Highway near the intersection of Weston Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an Infiniti QX60 failed to yield, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the SUV.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist in this incident was also seriously injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He remains in critical condition, according to Murfreesboro police.

Authorities said both motorcyclists were wearing helmets. The crashes are being investigated by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.

Officials in Murfreesboro are urging drivers to share the road responsibly to prevent additional crashes occurring.

“Looking twice for motorcycles can save a life,” said Traffic Division Lieutenant Greg Walker. “It’s crucial for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and share the road responsibly to prevent a tragedy.”

In the upcoming days, Murfreesboro police and the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will be on Veterans Parkway, and other high crash areas, looking for drivers who fail to yield or fail to obey a stop sign or traffic signal.