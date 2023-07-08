MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say a person of interest is in custody after two men were shot and killed outside a fast-food restaurant overnight in Murfreesboro.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant located in the 1600 block of Memorial Boulevard on Saturday, July 8.

According to Murfreesboro police, early investigations show that an altercation occurred in the restaurant’s parking lot and two men, believed to be in their early twenties, were shot and killed. The victims have not been identified.

Officials reported a person of interest was taken into custody. The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

No other details were immediately released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.