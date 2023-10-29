MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people sustained injuries in what police are calling a “serious multiple car crash” that occurred in Murfreesboro Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lascassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Just before 8 p.m., Murfreesboro police announced that the intersection would remain closed until the crash site was cleared.

Authorities reported that one vehicle caught fire and firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Department had to free the driver who was trapped inside. The driver was then airlifted to a local hospital, said police. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

According to Murfreesboro police, another individual was injured in the crash and was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital. Officers stated that there is no word on their condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately provided.