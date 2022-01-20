MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were critically injured in a crash involving five vehicles in Murfreesboro early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard and SE Broad Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported a “car and truck collided head-on and burst into flames.” The driver of the car and their passenger were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash but no other injuries were reported, according to Murfreesboro police.

Broad Street remains closed in the immediate area and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.