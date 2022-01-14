MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men accused of breaking into cars at fitness centers and stealing credit cards and checkbooks before using them to make fraudulent purchases, were arrested as part of a crime spree spanning multiple states.

Murfreesboro police say Kenneth Jackson, 41, of Atlanta, and Jeremy Ottinger, 42, of Nashville were arrested at a Nashville motel with help from the Metro Nashville Police Department on Tuesday, January 11. Both Jackson and Ottinger are charged with car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/atm card out of Murfreesboro. Jackson also faces two counts of being a fugitive from justice. Additional charges could also be coming.

On January 10, several cars parked at the Blueprint Fitness on W. College Street and the MAC in Murfreesboro were broken into. The suspects then used the victims’ credit cards at the Walgreens on Northfield Boulevard and the Speedway on Memorial Boulevard.

On the morning of their arrest, both men reportedly broke into cars at the BAC gym in Bowling Green, Kentucky, stealing purses and wallets before making purchases at a nearby Speedway. A third man, who was also arrested at the motel in Nashville, faces similar charges in Bowling Green.

At the time of their arrest, the men had 44 IDs of victims in eight states:

Tennessee

Kentucky

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Alabama

Washington

Michigan

The checkbooks, credit cards and social security cards of another 20 victims were also found with the men. They are also accused of breaking into cars throughout Middle Tennessee in cities such as Smyrna, Nashville, Cookeville, Lebanon, Springfield and White House.

Police say Jackson has outstanding warrants in South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia for similar crimes.

Jackson and Ottinger are jailed at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Both are being held on $150,000 bonds. A hearing for both men in Rutherford County General Session Court is scheduled for Thursday, January 20.