MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old has died following a crash that involved a Greyhound bus on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro.

The crash happened on Friday, May 19, at 9:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the exit 78 on-ramp.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota XSD and a Greyhound bus were both merging onto I-24 West from the exit 78 on-ramp.

A crash report states that’s when the Toyota, driven by 18-year-old Kareem Ghobrial, struck the rear of the Greyhound bus and ran off the right side of the roadway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 34 passengers were on the Greyhound bus during the crash. One passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Both the driver of the Toyota and the driver of the Greyhound bus were wearing seatbelts during the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately released.