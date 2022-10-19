RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.

It happened near Rockvale on Wednesday afternoon.

Once authorities arrived at the scene near a Rockvale school, emergency responders encountered the victim and the shooter. Paramedics tended to the girl, who is said to have one gunshot wound, prior to the LifeFlight helicopter arriving.

Detectives are reportedly interviewing the shooter and witnesses at the crime scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.