MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

According to MPD Spokesperson Larry Flowers, a car buyer reportedly used a fraudulent $17,500 certified check to purchase a gray 2018 Chrysler 300 on May 13.

The seller took the check to the bank, where it was determined to be fraudulent due to the routing number.

Because the sale was person-to-person, no identification was exchanged between the two parties, and the seller has been unable to get back in touch with the buyer.

The car has been classified as stolen in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the man or where he or the car can be located should contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.