RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was shot outside his home on Baker Road outside of Murfreesboro.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said he was treated by paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Sheriff’s detectives are processing the scene and investigating.

No further information was immediately available.