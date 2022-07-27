RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized following a multi-agency investigation.

In June, Murfreesboro police detectives and TBI drug agents received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization who was reportedly supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution.

15,000 fentanyl-laced pills (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Angel Troche (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Agents and detectives identified Angel Troche, 23, of Nashville, as the individual in possession of the fentanyl-laced pills.

Troche was found to be in possession of approximately 15,000 pills and was arrested by Murfreesboro police. He was charged with one count of Possession of Fentanyl over 300 grams.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

This investigation was led by drug agents and detectives with the TBI Middle Tennessee HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Murfreesboro Police Department.

No additional information was immediately released.