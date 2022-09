UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Esrael Miller, 14, was last seen walking on Cloister Drive toward Brinkley Road, near Blaze Drive.

Esrael is 4’10” and 80 pounds.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Daniel Sosa at (629) 201-5619.