MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 5:49 a.m. at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and Hazelwood Drive.

According to Murfreesboro police, one person died in the crash. The victim’s identity will not be released until their family is notified.

Authorities reported that Lascassas Pike from Clark Boulevard to Northfield Boulevard was closed for hours on Sunday morning as crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.