RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Friday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The roadway was closed to traffic and reopened around 7:15 a.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.