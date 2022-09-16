RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Friday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed to traffic and reopened around 7:15 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.