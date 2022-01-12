MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 eastbound in Murfreesboro.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-24 East at mile marker 88 near Salem Pike. The crash involved a passenger car and a tractor trailer. One person was killed in the crash and the interstate is down to one lane on the eastbound side.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.