MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 eastbound in Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-24 East at mile marker 88 near Salem Pike. The crash involved a passenger car and a tractor trailer. One person was killed in the crash and the interstate is down to one lane on the eastbound side.

No other information was released.