MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard.

According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the red Dodge Charger failed to maintain the lane of traffic, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Officials say the front passenger, 22-year-old Marcus Webb, of Lebanon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of Perry, Georgia, a 22-year-old occupant, and a 20-year-old occupant, both of Nashville, are in stable condition. Another 20-year-old occupant, also of Nashville, is in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers on scene that the driver was speeding and did not have its headlights on at the time of the crash.

Officers on scene also reported finding an open bottle of alcohol in the car after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.