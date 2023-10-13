MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are investigating after a shooting Thursday night reportedly left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Christopher Jones-McClean, 26, died at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 after being shot at a home in the 2000 block of Cason Lane, according to the department.

Another victim, a 25-year-old man, was also shot. Authorities said he survived but is in critical condition.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation shows the two men were standing in the garage of the home with the door open when they were shot.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

A witness reportedly told police two masked men approached the victims and demanded money, indicating that the motive behind the shooting may have been a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.