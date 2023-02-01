MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating following a shooting in Murfreesboro.

It happened on Pritchett Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Murfreesboro police say a male passenger was shot while in a vehicle.

The victim has been taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his current condition.

This is an active investigation. No further information was immediately available.