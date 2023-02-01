MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating following a shooting in Murfreesboro.
It happened on Pritchett Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Murfreesboro police say a male passenger was shot while in a vehicle.
The victim has been taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his current condition.
This is an active investigation. No further information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.