MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-vehicle crash resulted in a Murfreesboro roadway being closed in both directions late Friday night. 

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the crash happened Friday, Dec. 29 just before 11:30 p.m. on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane. 

Authorities reported that the driver of an SUV crashed into a utility pole, which caused the roadway to close to both directions due to downed power lines. 

Murfreesboro police described the incident as a “serious one-vehicle injury crash.” The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown.

Motorists were advised to find alternate routes late Friday night. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.