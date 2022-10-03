RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found deceased after a house fire in the Walterhill community Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a burning home on South Epps Wood Court around noon.

According to the Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Department, crews arrived to find heavy fire ventilating from a corner of the house. The body of one person was discovered during a search of the residence. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office, and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the fire to investigate.

RCFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, which is expected to take several days.

No additional information was immediately released.