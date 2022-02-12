MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is dead and four others are injured following a shooting at a hookah bar in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Habibi Hookah Café in the 1600 block of Middle Tennessee Boulevard at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning after a sergeant patrolling the area heard gunshots.

On scene, the sergeant began life-saving efforts on a male victim using a tourniquet. The male victim later died at the hospital.

According to Murfreesboro police, four others were shot and transported to a local hospital where their condition remains unknown.

Preliminary investigation shows two people began arguing in the hookah’s bar parking lot and a fight ensued before gunfire erupted.

Investigators are trying to determine a suspect and motive for this shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or call CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.