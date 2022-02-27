MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and two others were injured in an overnight house fire in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Department, the fire occurred at 12:28 a.m. Sunday morning on Isis Drive.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Department)

When fire crews arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames. Two people were able to escape the residence and were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The Murfreesboro Fire Department said two neighboring homes sustained damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Murfreesboro Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office