MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating following a deadly crash Tuesday night.

It happened at the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

Police say the two-vehicle crash left one person dead and two others injured. The two victims are said to be in critical and stable condition.

Fortress Boulevard was closed for several hours as police investigated.

There is no word on the identities of the people involved or if any charges will be filed.