RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Friday night house fire left one person dead and two first responders injured in Rutherford County.

According to officials, members of Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and the Christiana Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residential structure fire in the 8000 block of Arnold Road on Friday, Aug. 18.

When crews arrived at the scene, RCFR said they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a manufactured home.

While they were working to search the home and extinguish the blaze, first responders reportedly discovered one person inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials said they are awaiting positive identification before releasing the victim’s name.

Meanwhile, two firefighters ended up with non-life-threatening injuries, but they were treated at the scene, according to RCFR.

StormPoint Emergency Response and Coffee County Volunteer Fire Department provided additional support at the scene, officials said.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the deadly house fire, with some help from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office.