Murfreesboro woman shot on Veterans Parkway, authorities offer $10,000 reward for information

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they’re offering a reward for any information regarding someone who shot a Murfreesboro woman on April 23.

Authorities said someone shot the woman on Veterans Parkway around 11:15 a.m. and now authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information about the crime.

The victim is a 42-year-old Murfreesboro business owner. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Detective Jamin Humphress said, “She has been in the trauma unit since the shooting, we need your help to bring peace of mind to her that knowing whoever did this will be prosecuted.”

People who have more information can call Humphress at 615-904-3054 and leave a message if he is unavailable.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.