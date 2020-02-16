Murfreesboro woman pleads for help after losing husband, home within two days

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragic week for a woman who lost her home in a fire, just two days after losing her husband. Now, the family is in need of help to recover and remember a husband and father.

Melissa Ashford lost her husband Herbert on Wednesday and as the family grieved, tragedy struck.

Friday night, Ashford’s home of 32 years caught on fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

She lost everything, except a shadow box. The shadow box contains mementos of her son, Zachary, who died from an overdose less than two years ago at just 20 years old.

In the wake of her husband’s death just days earlier, the family is now asking the community for help.

They say the cost of a funeral is too much, Ashford did not have life insurance.

“I need help… I’ve never had to ask for help, but I need help,” said Melissa Ashford.

“They were mom and dad, to everybody and anybody that needed a mom and dad, a safe space, and now that safe space is gone,” said daughter-in-law Laura Ashford.

If you’d like to help this family recover and lay their loved one to rest, you can donate to their GoFundMe or directly to Murfreesboro Funeral Home, care of Herbert Ashford.