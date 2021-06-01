Murfreesboro suspect accused of withdrawing $4k cash from fraudulent loan

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro detectives are looking for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s information, applying for a bank loan, and taking out thousands of dollars in cash.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect that was captured on the ATM at Bank of America located at Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Police say the person in the photo used someone else’s identity to get a bank loan and then immediately with drew $4,000 cash.

Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department

The incident took place January 22, 2021. The victim didn’t notice the fraudulent activity until days later, however, as soon as he did he notified his bank of the suspicious activity.

Then, March 22, the victim’s bank account was still negative for more than $3,000 and contacted his bank a second time and reported the fraud to police April 23.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.