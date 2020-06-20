Murfreesboro police search for gunman in apartment complex shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot several times Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments North Tennessee Blvd. Police said 21-year-old Christopher Holloman was seen outside the complex arguing with another man. Shortly after, the unidentified man then shot Holloman several times.

He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery.

Holloman is now in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.