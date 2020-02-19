Murfreesboro residents look forward to possible new Amtrak route to Atlanta

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a former truck driver of 20 years, Pete Silva knows the drive from Murfreesboro to Atlanta very well.

“You can’t get around it,” said Silva. “I’ve been stuck there for hours if there’s a really bad accident.”

That drive is all the buzz at Silva’s spot for a cut at Woodsviking Barbershop in downtown Murfreesboro.

“Murfreesboro, you’ll be sitting in traffic here,” said Woodsviking Barbershop Part Owner Aaron Dabney.

But that ride could get a lot smoother thanks to a bipartisan effort to build an Amtrak route from Nashville to Atlanta.

That route would stop in Tullahoma, Chattanooga, and Murfreesboro.

“When you factor in the wear and tear on the vehicle, the gas you put in your car anyway, you weigh all that out and see what it would be – I think it would be worth it,” said Dabney.

Currently, to get from Murfreesboro to Atlanta, the options are to take a four-and-a-half-hour Greyhound bus or drive three-and-a-half hours.

With Amtrak, it would be a six-and-a-half-hour ride from Nashville to Atlanta.

“It might take you a little longer to get there on the train,” said Silva. “I guarantee you you’re going to arrive a lot better in the head.”

For Silva and his wife, Amtrak would also mean buying trips to Atlanta for their vintage store would be a whole new experience.

“If we can just bypass that whole thing and take a nice little vacation, sounds like a great thing,” said Silva.

Amtrak is also looking to expand with a possible route between Memphis and Chicago.