Murfreesboro police warn about banking texting scam

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro police say that a woman there is the latest victim of a texting scam that targets banking customers.

The victim got a text from someone claiming to be with the fraud department of a local bank.

They asked her to confirm an attempted charge of $880 that was made at Kroger on November 28th.

She was instructed to reply ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the text.

After replying ‘no’, she got another text confirming her reply.

The victim then received a call from a man stating that he would assist her in clearing up the attempted purchase.

While on the phone, the scammer told the victim she would receive an email confirming that she had requested her user ID.

The scammer also told the victim that he would be added a money transfer app called “Zelle” to her account after she confirmed the information.

The victim then received an email saying that $500 had been taken out of her account.

The scammer disconnected the call.

This was the first reported case in Murfreesboro.

However, several banking customers in Shelby County also became victims of this banking texting scam.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.