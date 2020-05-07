Murfreesboro Police searching for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman last seen on April 29.

According to investigators, Sandra Kay Watkins was last seen dropping off her kids to her husband in Murfreesboro. She last communicated with family and friends on April 30 via text. Her vehicle, a 2011 black Chrysler 200 with TN Tag #CVL429 was last seen in Gwinnett County, Georgia on May 6 and her cell phone pinged in Gautier, Mississippi on May 7.

Investigators say Watkins has no known connections to Mississippi and has a history of mental illness, suicidal attempts, drug use, and may have recently been diagnosed with cancer. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 137 pounds.

If you have any information that may help investigators find Watkins, you’re asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.

