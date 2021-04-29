Murfreesboro police searching for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman.

According to police, Crystal Wilson-King was reported missing by her family on Tuesday. She was last seen April 19 and drives a 2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with a Tennessee license plate.

Wilson-King has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.