MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man who has not been seen in two weeks.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 37-year-old Prevo Larry Clark was released from prison on October 1. Family says he has not been seen or heard from since October 10.

Police say Clark suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5513.