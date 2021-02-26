Murfreesboro police searching for missing man with medical conditions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a missing man with several medical conditions.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Wayne Sullivan was reported missing by his daughter on Sunday, February 21. Sullivan left his home that day between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and never returned.

He has several medical conditions and receives dialysis treatments, according to police.

Sullivan is 6-2 and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.