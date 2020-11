MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police need your help in locating a missing 6-year-old boy.

According to investigators, Osman Aguilar was last seen Thursday evening around 5:15 p.m. in the area of the 1100 block of Minerva Drive. He was wearing a black shirt with long red sleeves, black pants, and blue shoes. He was riding a black and blue bike at the time.

If you know of Aguilar’s whereabouts, call Murfreesboro Police immediately at (615) 893-1311.