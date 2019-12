MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro police say they need the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

The purchases were made at Walmart, Journeys. Champs Sporting Goods, Chick Fil A, Dillard’s & Speedway on November 6th.

If you have anymore information, call Murfreesboro Police.

