Murfreesboro police search for missing senior citizen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing senior citizen.

Police said 73-year-old Clifford Edward Stewart was last seen by a family member on July 3 around 9 a.m.

Stewart told the family member he was going to walk to the 76 Gas Station on Middle Tennessee Blvd. to get coffee.

Stewart was seen at the store and offered a ride home, but he declined.

He has not been seen since. Stewart was wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt with a square pocket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a gray/green trucker hat.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.