Previously-missing endangered Murfreesboro woman found safely

UPDATE: Leadingham has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said they’re looking for a missing and endangered woman. They said 37-year-old Stacy Leadingham was reported missing after she contacted her mother crying and asked to drive from West Virginia to pick her up.

When her mother arrived, police said Leadingham was nowhere to be found. She is homeless and may stay near the Journey Home. She is a domestic assault victim and does not have a working cell phone.

If you have more information, call Detective Cody Thomas 629-201-5537.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.