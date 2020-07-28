Murfreesboro police search for credit card fraud suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman in Rutherford County is making several purchases with stolen credit card information, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police said the woman bought several items with credit card information belonging to someone in Knoxville.

The woman does not have the physical card, but has the card info on her phone and pays with a touch free option in stores.

She was seen at the Old Fort Parkway Kroger. She is suspected to be a part of a credit card fraud ring and is creating credit cards with other people’s info or unlawfully obtaining that information online.

She is seen arriving and leaving stores in a black four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, call Murfreesboro Police Det. Jessica Rice at 629.201.5550.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.