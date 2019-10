MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rookie police officer is being recognized for rescuing a kitten from danger Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two officers were flagged down by a driver at a bank who requested help removing a cat from a car’s wheel well.

Rookie officer Wes Cantrell used his hat to help get the stuck kitten out from above the wheel.

After a few snuggles and photo op, the kitten was taken to Rutherford County PAWS.