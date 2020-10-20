Murfreesboro police looking for woman last seen by family in 2016

Police are looking for a 69-year-old Murfreesboro woman who allegedly has not been seen by family since early 2016.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police announced Tuesday they are looking for 69-year-old Linda Louise Cartwright, who hasn’t been seen by family for more than four years.

According to police, Cartwright’s daughter contacted them and reported her missing. The daughter told police no one in her immediate or distant family had heard from Cartwright since early 2016.

Cartwright’s last known address was on Hanover Street in Murfreesboro. Police say the whereabouts of her husband, Robert Cartwright, is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514.