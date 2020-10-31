Murfreesboro Police looking for tattooed fraud suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fraud case out of New York has crossed Tennessee state lines into Murfreesboro. Now, police are looking for the suspect at the center of it all.

“We got a case of a victim in Buffalo, New York who reported to us that she had two cell phones that were purchased on her sprint/T-Mobile Account,” said Earl Crow, Fraud Detective with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

On September 11th, Detective Crow says the phones were purchased at a store on Medical Center Parkway with a fraudulent New York I.D.

“It looks like the victim’s information was stolen or phished off the internet,” Crow explained.

Now detectives are looking for the thief involved. The suspect is caught on surveillance wearing a baseball cap and a mask, with a tattoo on her left shoulder.

“Masks are always a challenge,” said Crow. “And we see that now with COVID-19 and these face coverings. We just see it more often.”

Police say the best way to protect yourself from this kind of fraud is to check your accounts and credit reports often.