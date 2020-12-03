Murfreesboro police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Murfreesboro Police Department_216806

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for a man whose family hasn’t heard from him in more than a year.

According to police, 28-year-old Joseph Jay Gervais was reported missing by family on Tuesday. They say Gervais suffers from mental health issues. His family says they haven’t spoken with him since April 4, 2019.

Murfreesboro police last had contact with Gervais on January 3, 2020. They believe Gervais is now homeless.

Gervais has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database as missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories