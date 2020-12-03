Murfreesboro police looking for missing 28-year-old man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for a man whose family hasn’t heard from him in more than a year.

According to police, 28-year-old Joseph Jay Gervais was reported missing by family on Tuesday. They say Gervais suffers from mental health issues. His family says they haven’t spoken with him since April 4, 2019.

Murfreesboro police last had contact with Gervais on January 3, 2020. They believe Gervais is now homeless.

Gervais has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database as missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514.