Murfreesboro police looking for missing 24-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for 24-year-old Alanna Caurice Warrick who was last seen on March 14.

According to police, Warrick was seen getting into a four-door teal sedan with dark tinted windows and a man with dread locks around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. A family member reported seeing Warrick get into the car at the House of Hummus.

Warrick has braided gold and rose-colored hair with black roots. She was wearing a black tank top, white pants with a black stripe, and honey gold-colored boots. She has a sling on her right arm. She does not have her wallet or phone with her.

If anyone has information on where Warrick can be located, contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.